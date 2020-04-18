In its Saturday COVID-19 report card, the city of Amarillo’s public health department reported a total of 287 cases of the coronavirus in the area, with 130 being reported in Potter County, 103 in Randall County and 54 occurring outside the department’s district.

The city also reported nine additional people in the area who have recovered from the virus. Twenty have recovered from the virus in Potter County, and 22 have recovered in Randall County.

A total of 2,332 conducted COVID-19 tests have been reported to the public health department, with 203 of those currently pending. According to the Saturday report card, 16 of the area individuals with the virus got it due to recent travel, and 217 got the virus through local transmission.

For more information about the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.