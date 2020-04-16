Another financial assistance relief program will soon be available for Bee Cave businesses owners.

Local restaurants and businesses across Bee Cave have reduced their services or shut their doors as many comply with the county and city’s stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus.

A county order was put into place in March, effectively forcing area businesses to reduce services and staffing, resulting in a loss of revenue for many.

The city launched a small business assistance center April 10 to help local business owners navigate disaster relief programs and other measures as a result of lost revenue due to the coronavirus.

Bee Cave’s Economic Development Board wanted to add to the relief efforts, by offering financial assistance to small businesses, another avenue of hope for businesses that have been impacted by a loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. The board will allocate $2 million toward these efforts.

Steve Albert, president of the board, said while there is no telling when this pandemic will be over and how it will affect everyone over the next few months, the board wanted to do what it could to help.

“We are looking at a medically induced coma for the economy,” Albert said. “There has been a good effort from the federal government to keep businesses alive, but where I expect this program to have the greatest impact is as we move out of this (economic stall) and into that transitional period. We don't want businesses who are waiting to receive funds to have to close a month later.”

One resident and Mayor Kara King expressed some concern with the timing of the project, saying this wave of economic downturn could circle back later this year and then the city’s businesses are right back where they started.

While the board has not pinpointed how this financial assistance will be distributed--whether in the form of grants or loans-- Albert said the board would take everything into consideration and be mindful of moving forward so that it is to benefit businesses in need for as long as possible.

Council member Andrea Willott, who also serves on the board, shared a similar view adding that board members would think about how they are going to do this over the next several weeks.

A resolution, which was adopted by the council and board April 14, has a 60-day notice period before it can take effect, giving the board time to figure out the logistics.

“We are not just going to give out money right away. We are being very thoughtful of how we are going to do it,” Willott said.

In other news, Bill Goodwin’s resignation was accepted by the council April 7. He submitted his resignation in writing April 1. The council solicited applications for residents to fill the remainder of Goodwin’s term through the end of May. Three applications were submitted for consideration. Kevin Hight, who has served on the city’s planning and zoning commission since 2015, was appointed to the position.