25 years ago:

UNITED NATIONS - The Security Council voted unanimously Friday to offer Iraq easier terms under which to sell oil to meet its urgent need for medicine, food and other essentials.

50 years ago:

HOUSTON - Apollo 13’s weary astronauts limped homeward today in their crippled spacecraft, staking their lives on a sort of barnstorming flying savvy.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Texans in Washington have expressed sorrow at the death of President Roosevelt, but they have predicted that Harry S. Truman would carry on the Roosevelt objectives.

100 years ago:

HOUSTON - The condition of Texas winter wheat is estimated at 75 percent of normal.