The Facebook group, Waxahachie Have it or Need it, was recently created to give back to the community in this time of need.

Billie Wallace, a resident of Waxahachie, created the group with the intention to help others, at no cost. People who join the group can upload useful items they want to give away and may help someone in the community.

“I was in law enforcement for 30 years..so I’m used to public service. But with everything going on, I wanted to create a page or group where people’s needs could be met through service work and donations,” Wallace shared.

The group was created on April 4 and within 24 hours, there were 200 members.

“I just created this night before last and in less than 24 hours there are 200 members already and the donations that have come in have shocked me,” Wallace said with endearment. “It’s also warmed my heart at all the willing people in our community that are willing to share whatever they have to somebody else, a stranger.”

The group was made with the intention to help the Waxahachie community but it is open to Ellis County residents. “I primarily wanted to focus on Waxahachie, but the need and the donations have actually come through Ellis County. So, it looks like it's going to be a need for Ellis County rather than just Waxahachie,” Wallace said.

Before creating the group, Wallace was unsure of how successful the page would be. “The people that have reached out, that didn’t have much themselves, were willing to give some of what they had,” Wallace said.

She has connected with a worker from Ellis County, Janet Martin, who sows, and with a group of six, they are sewing cloth masks for two Sheriffs departments and for the officers at the Waxahachie Police Department.

Additionally, a church has already contacted Wallace and is willing to donate food to anyone who is in need.

Wallace shared her appreciation for the group. “My heart is full right now and I’m working as fast as I can and as diligently I can, along with other people that are doing things..behind the scene. It truly makes you feel good to be in Ellis COunty and to be in a county where there’s so much love,” she said.

To join the group, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/1452964918237162 .