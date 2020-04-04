The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.
100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection
85 points – Considered an average score
70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours
COS – Corrected on site during inspection
These points correspond to the following letter grades:
A – 90 to 100
B – 80 to 89
C – 70 to 79
F – 69 and below
The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:
Pizza Nomad – Catering, 1834 N. Western, Suite A.
Pizza Nomad – MFU, 1834 N. Western, Suite A.