A family of six was displaced and a pet rabbit was killed after Austin Fire officials doused a Northeast Austin house fire overnight.

Fire officials said the accidental electrical fire on Carnforth Drive, near the Copperfield Nature Trails, caused about $250,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 in damage to its contents.

Austin Fire Battalion Chief David Brietzke said one occupant sustained minor burns on his forearms while putting out the flames. The person was treated at the scene by Austin-Travis County EMS medics.

“We initially tried to go inside to extinguish the fire, but the fire got too intensive and we backed out,” Brietzke said. “After we went back out, we extinguished it from the exterior and then went back in to finish it.”

Fire officials said the home’s occupants were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm.

