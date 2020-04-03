ABILENE, TEXAS – Affordacare Urgent Care Clinics (Affordacare) has notified patients of a security breach that occurred earlier this year.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Affordacare discovered that its servers suffered a ransomware attack. The attack occurred on or around Feb. 1, 2020. Upon further investigation, Affordacare learned that its servers also were accessed by hackers and some confidential information may have been removed. Affordacare recently sent letters to those patients who may have been affected by this incident.

Affordacare’s servers contained limited confidential information to include the patient’s name, address, telephone number, date of birth, age, date of visit, location of visit, reason for visit, insurance plan provider, insurance plan policy number, insurance group number, treatment codes and descriptions, and brief comments from the health care provider. Please note this incident did not affect patients’ electronic health record, labs, Social Security numbers or any personal payment information.

The letter recently sent to patients whose information may have been compromised included instructions on how to implement safeguards in response to this incident. Affordacare is offering potentially affected patients identity theft protection services through ID Experts®. Services include: Twelve months of credit monitoring and CyberScan monitoring, a $1,000,000 insurance reimbursement policy, and fully managed identity theft recovery services.

More information can be found in the letter provided to affected patients. Affordacare also notified law enforcement authorities and appropriate State and Federal authorities.

A variety of security measures were in place before this incident. After the incident, Affordacare immediately identified and corrected the vulnerability and implemented additional safeguards to improve data security and help prevent this kind of incident from happening again. Affordacare continues to assess its security systems to prevent future incidents.

Affordacare takes its patients’ privacy and the security of information very seriously and regrets any inconvenience this may have caused. Patients should call (833) 570-0384 or go to https://ide.myidcare.com/affordacare for assistance or for any additional questions.