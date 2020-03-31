Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service Horticulture agent Allison Watkins addressed updates regarding the Extension Service in Tom Green County in their April newsletter.

“ We are working on more online/distance educational opportunities while social distancing is in place; please follow the Facebook Page Tom Green County Horticulture for updates, informational posts, and online class opportunities. Agrilife Water University is offering some great classes every Tuesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Please go to https://wateruniversity.tamu.edu/events to join live.

Also, Aggie Horticulture is doing Facebook Live videos every Wednesday and Friday at 1pm, and they can be viewed any time after broadcasting.

The Concho Valley Master Gardener’s annual plant sale is unfortunately cancelled for April 4. We are sad to disappoint the many loyal customers that shop every year, but due to social distancing requirements they are unable to hold the sale.

I hope you’re able to get outside and enjoy the spring weather, gardening is a great activity for those that are stuck at home. People can let me know if they have any questions, and happy gardening!”

The full April newsletter can be seen at the Tom Green County Agrilife website, https://tomgreen.agrilife.org/.

Allison Watkins is the County Extension Agent – Horticulture for the Tom Green County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She can be contacted at (325) 659-6528 or email at aewatkins@ag.tamu.edu.