The Amarillo Police Department recognized the APD Homicide squad, including CSI and Media/Digital Forensics, for its weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday honors.

APD says this group of men and women -- both officers and civilians -- may be small, but they do big work. The department extends thanks to Lt. Brenda Hadley, Sgt. Mike Dunn, Sgt. Norm Fisher, Sgt. Oscar Garcia, Callie Haney, Sgt. Joel Hodges, Cpl. Ed Carroll, Officer Carmela Ogden, Officer Robert Cisneros, Officer Cynthia Palacios, CSI Tech Mercedes Bruneau, CSI Tech Miros Ramon-Olivares, CSI Tech Jennifer Torres, Imaging Tech Matt Martin, Cpl. David Murry and Ryann Kass, along with retired Sgt. Mike Crandell, who assists part time with CSI.

According to police, from 2014 to 2019, Amarillo has had 89 homicides. Out of those 89, only three are still unsolved, or a 97% percent clearance rate.

To put that in perspective, the police department’s homicide unit is made up of three detectives, their lieutenant and a civilian administrative assistant. CSI/Media/Digital Forensics has 11 people, including a supervisor, officers and civilian techs.

“These officers and civilians are on call almost 365 days of the year, because they are a small group. And not only do our CSI/Media people work homicides, but they also work all other major cases involving on scene CSI processing. This means multiple major cases a week and sometimes in a day, and lots of details,” APD writes.

Homicide cases are so important “because someone must speak for the victim, and this team of officers and civilians are doing a great job of doing just that.”