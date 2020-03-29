Sunday forecast for Austin: A nice spring day with highs in the 70s kicks off a week of cool, possibly wet days ahead for the Austin area.

Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high near 78 and an overnight low around 62. A chance of showers is possible early Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

A cold front is expected to move in Monday night and early Tuesday. Overnight lows for Tuesday morning range from the lower 50s across the Hill Country to upper 50s and 60s along and east of Interstate 35, forecasters said.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday across the area with high temperatures in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

The dry, sunny conditions will last through Thursday morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms along with another cold front are expected during the day on Thursday, meteorologists said.

Rainfall amounts should remain below a quarter-inch with some localized isolated pockets of an inch. Rain chances continue into the weekend.

Here’s a look at the weather service’s extended forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. with a high near 75 and an overnight low around 57.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 78 and an overnight low around 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 77 and an overnight low around 59.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a high near 77 and an overnight low around 62.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a high near 75 and an overnight low around 54.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high near 71.