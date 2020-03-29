Some spring bass go crazy and lose all of their caution. This past week, I had a weird encounter unlike any I have seen in a lifetime of bass fishing.

I rigged up a floating trick worm in a bright merthiolate color. This shock color has triggered aggressive behavior from spring bass since the 1970s.

A surprise gust of wind hit my line just as I released a cast along a dock edge. My worm went about 20 feet before a "wind knot" snarled my line.

I had to break my line at the spinning reel and proceeded to hand line my worm back to myself.

After about five seconds a bass whacked my worm. I jerked up and had the fish on for only a couple of seconds.

Continuing to pull my trick worm, I received another hard strike. I yanked again and kept this bass on all the way below me before it tore free.

This 2-pound black bass was brightly marked and had a distinctive black splotch on its dorsal fin.

Handlining a fish in is difficult because you have no cushioning effect from your rod. A lightly hooked bass can easily rip off before you can swing it out of the water.

This bass had me laughing as I re-rigged the worm on my rod. I made a good cast exactly where my original offering landed and began the twitching and pausing retrieve.

Halfway back, my line thumped and I set the hook into a hard fighting bass. I swung this largemouth in and was amazed to see the same 2-pounder with the exact same black splotch.

This feisty fish was determined to destroy the bright pink intruder worm. Be nice if all bass were so easy to trick.

