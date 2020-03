Three new cases of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, were reported in Hays County on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 16, officials said.

All 16 patients are adults.

The county issued a stay-at-home order on Thursday to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Hays County school district also suspended all normal operations until it is deemed safe to reopen.

