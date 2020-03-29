The city of Amarillo has approved an $11.1 million contract with a firm to conduct surface street maintenance in the southeast quadrant identified as needing rehabilitation.

City council members voted 5-0 to award the contract in the total amount of $11,135,638.50, to Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc., with officials indicating the funding allotment is via the Proposition 1 initiative.

"This would be the southeast quadrant residential sealcoat area," City Engineer Matt Thomas said, indicating the work is slated to begin in early summer of this year. "We're also going to do some arterial roads - what's called a cape seal, which is actually a sealcoat with a micro surface over the top. The reason we kind of combine this into two things is because the same contractor who does the sealcoat is also the type of contractor that will do a micro surface."

Thomas said sealcoat is the best treatment for residential roads, adding the city is executing 1.7 million square yards of sealcoat work at $3.61 per yard while noting the goal is to keep the roads that are in good shape in that condition.

"The arterial micro surface you want to put on the best roads in the best conditions with very minimal cracking," he said. "Micro surface does not seal the crack, which is what you're really looking for with the sealcoat program. It seals the crack and prevents water from getting into the street. That is what really tears up your roads and creates potholes - water getting down into that base material."

Cape seal is used when the road remains in good condition, per Thomas, where there is not an overlay circumstance in which the road surface top is peeled and relaid.

"You’re just putting down a sealcoat, which seals up those cracks and we're going to put that micro surface over the top - which is a nice, smooth ride surface,“ he said. ”When you put this micro surface down, it literally encapsulates the sealcoat. I'm not going to tell you there's not going to be a rock loose here or there, but in general, you will have a surface over the top that's almost like a crust over that sealcoat."

Thomas said Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. performs work nationwide. The project the city is seeking to execute serves as its specialization, and he was pleased the firm submitted its bid.