The number of known coronavirus cases in Travis County rose to 179 Saturday, local health officials said.

That’s up from the 160 positive cases officials reported Thursday evening.

Travis County on Friday reported its first death from COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus. Austin and Travis County officials said a woman, described only as older than 70 with significant underlying health conditions, died of the illness this week. Officials said they would not release further details about the woman to protect her family’s privacy.

The city of Austin updated its COVID-19 website Saturday with new data regarding the ages and genders of all cases.

The data show 42 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Travis County are between 20 and 29 years old, and 47 are between 30 and 39.

The cases also include 31 people between 40 and 49 years old and 31 patients ages 50 to 59.

Just 23 of the patients are 60 or older, though health officials say that age group is among the most vulnerable to the virus.

Two patients are between 10 and 19, and three are younger than 9 years old.

· Capital Metro on Saturday announced that it will offer free rides for all customers starting Wednesday.

The fare-free period, scheduled through April, is not meant to encourage more ridership, but aims to allow commuters working at essential jobs and businesses to avoid crowding together while boarding.

· To stop the spread of the coronavirus, Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday announced that it is closing all park amenities with the exception of restrooms and water fountains.

The action is intended to promote social distancing and comply with recent stay-at-home orders issued by city and Travis County authorities. The closure applies to amenities such as basketball courts, tennis courts, skate parks, playgrounds, exercise equipment and pavilions.

Park green space, trails and golf course green spaces where social distancing can be maintained will remain open.

· A person who stayed at the Salvation Army shelter in downtown Austin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization said Friday. The person is under quarantine at a hotel. The Salvation Army said 19 others who shared a dormitory with the person would be moved to another hotel for isolation.

· Elsewhere in Central Texas, Caldwell County officials on Friday reported their first case of COVID-19.

The 30-year-old patient is quarantined in a medical facility outside of the county, emergency management officials said.

· In Bastrop County, officials announced their third positive case of COVID-19. It is the first as a result of sampling done at the county’s test site.

The patient is a 31-year-old woman who is being quarantined in her home and under a doctor’s care.

“As testing increases, we will see an increase in the number of positives across the country and state, including here in Bastrop County,” County Judge Paul Pape said in a statement. “This is also good in a sense, because now this person will get treatment and will not be spreading the virus to others.”