The U.S. House on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package, rushing it to President Donald Trump for his signature. The measure tosses a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.

America's coronavirus infections have surged to the most in the world. Italy has shut down its industry. Masses of unemployed Indian laborers got food handouts and South Africa began a three-week lockdown. The U.S. cities of Chicago and Detroit saw increases in infections.

Here are some of AP's top stories Friday on the world's coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

— For the millions of Americans living under some form of lockdown, not knowing when the restrictions will end is also causing sharp anxiety. Will important life events be delayed for a few weeks, a few months or much longer?

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak. Johnson, 55, said Friday that he was tested for COVID-19 on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing “mild symptoms” involving a temperature and a persistent cough.

— Some leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough: Simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But scientists have challenged their accuracy.

— Los Angeles recorded its first case of coronavirus five weeks before New York City, yet New York is now the U.S. epicenter of the disease. Public health officials are keeping a wary eye and warning that LA could end up being as hard-hit as New York in coming weeks, in part because a planned increase in testing may uncover a dramatic surge in cases.

— The Vatican says Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Week ceremonies in the confines of Vatican City, including a Good Friday Way of the Cross service on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica instead of at Rome’s Colosseum as is customary.

— Are gun shops “essential” businesses during a pandemic? Americans in areas of stay-at-home directives are mixed on whether gun shops should remain open. That's led some gun rights advocates to worry about an erosion of Second Amendment rights. Americans are buying firearms in record numbers.