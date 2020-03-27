Tarleton State University President Dr. James Hurley released an update on Tuesday morning regarding new steps the university will implement to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are in the midst of transformational change that will define how we respond and deliver during these unprecedented times,” Hurley wrote. “I understand and deeply sympathize that the final days of the spring semester will proceed in a way that none of us envisioned. However, our commitment and focus on preserving our institutional mission and unique traditions that make us special are unwavering.”

Hurley announced that classes will remain in a virtual (online) platform through the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

“While our initial plans entailed the intent for all academic instruction to resume on a normal schedule after April 10th, the rapidly changing public health landscape necessitates that all courses remain online through the remainder of the spring semester,” he wrote in his statement.

Hurley thanked faculty, staff and students for their patience, dedication and preparation over the past week as Tarleton transitioned to a new chapter of virtual learning.

“I cannot be more proud of our entire Texan family for the manner in which we have rallied together in providing leadership and service to our university, region and state!” Hurley said.

Another huge change to the university’s plans involves spring commencement ceremonies which have been postponed until Aug. 7-9.

“It was imperative that we make this decision now to allow families adequate time to make travel and work leave plans. We must all hope this terrible virus is beyond us, so we can celebrate the successes of our Tarleton Class of 2020!” Hurley said.

Hurley said the university is developing a process for those students whose housing and dining fees were covered through out-of-pocket expenses to receive prorated credits/refunds.

Extensive sanitation and cleaning efforts started two weeks ago, Hurley said, and was conducted in all buildings and will continue throughout the semester. The dining hall is currently open with regular hours but only the dine-to-go option is available.

With any changes or updates to university operations, Tarleton’s COVID-19 website at https://www.tarleton.edu/coronavirus/index.html will provide students and faculty with up-to-date information.

“We will get through this together #UnitedAsOne and continue to serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the region we serve,” Hurley wrote. “I am grateful for your patience, commitment and determination during this time of great uncertainty. As always, Bleed Purple. And take care of one another!”