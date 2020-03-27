Texas Health Resources has announced more limitations on individuals visiting its hospital campuses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Health will leave these safety measures in place until further notice. The new policy aims to keep patients and caregivers safe from COVID-19, while slowing the spread of the illness in the community.

The increased safety measures:

Visitors will not be permitted in inpatient areas, although exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis (i.e., a critically ill patient nearing end of life).One visitor will be allowed in the labor and delivery and post-partum areas per patient, and two parents or guardians are permitted in the NICU area.Visitors are not permitted in the Emergency Department treatment areas. If a patient is impaired, one visitor can accompany the patient.One visitor will be allowed in the hospital’s outpatient areas, (i.e., to accompany an impaired patient needing assistance with mobility).

All visitors must be at least 16 years old and meet the screening criteria each time they enter a Texas Health facility, along with adhering to all health precautions:

Following social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet distance from othersPracticing thorough hand hygieneFollowing specific directions provided by hospital staff

This necessary change to the visitation policy comes after Texas Health’s recent decision to indefinitely suspend elective, or non-essential surgical procedures, specifically those that can be delayed without harm to any patients. Over the past week, Texas Health has instituted other safety measures to stop the spread of the virus.

In an effort to remain socially responsible and promote the safety of patients and its employees, Texas Health will continue to make policy changes as needed and update media in a timely manner.