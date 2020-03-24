Chris Reisman has been promoted into an administrative role as the assistant athletic director of Student-Athlete Development and Strategic Initiatives, and is stepping down as the head men's basketball coach, according to a news release from Tarleton State University.

Chris took over as head coach in 2018 once his father, Lonn, retired from coaching the Texans after 30 years at the position.

“Chris Reisman has served as an exemplary role model for the young men he has coached,” said Tarleton President Dr. James Hurley. “He deeply bleeds purple and loves this institution. I am excited about the leadership he will bring to his new role as we transition to the next level. A national search will begin to find a coach that will continue the legacy of basketball excellence the Reismans have established here at Tarleton.”

The national search for Tarleton's 15th men's basketball head coach will begin immediately.

“I’d like to start by saying I'm so excited about the future of Tarleton Athletics led by the vision and leadership of Dr. Hurley and (Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics) Lonn Reisman, said Chris Reisman.

“After this season, I knew in my heart it was time for me to go a different direction within the Tarleton athletics department," Chris continued. “I’ve had incredible support along the way but my heart has led me to step away from coaching and pursue a new and exciting role within Tarleton State Athletics.

"I want to make sure everyone knows that I've had unwavering support to continue coaching but this is a personal decision that I came to myself. I'm ready for a new challenge, one that will allow me to see my son Rush more but also stay close to the Tarleton family that I've grown up around over the last 20 years.”

Chris compiled a 39-22 overall record in his two seasons as head coach and took the Texans to the Lone Star Conference tournament both years.

“Chris has been one of the main reasons this program has been among the top NCAA Division II basketball programs over the last two decades,” said Lonn. “His work ethic has been extraordinary. He has always been a perfectionist in anything that he's passionate about and he has poured his heart and soul into this program to make it what it is today. I know he will continue to pour that same passion into his new role within the athletic department as we transition into Division I.”

Tarleton is transitioning to NCAA Division I and will join the Western Athletic Conference, where the Texans will compete next athletic season.

After a four-year playing career for the Texans, Chris joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant from 2002-04 and then hired as a full-time assistant coach from 2004-06. Chris was promoted to associate head coach for 12 seasons from 2006-18 before being elevated to head coach.

In his 18 years as a coach at Tarleton, Chris was a part of 453 wins and the Texans had a winning percentage of .743. With Chris on staff, the Texans made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, won four NCAA Division II South Central regional championships and made two trips to the NCAA Division II Final Four. Tarleton also won eight LSC championships and three LSC tournament championships.

“I’ll always be proud of the tradition and relationships that I've helped build in the Tarleton basketball program,” Chris added. “These are memories that I will cherish forever and relationships that will always have a close place in my heart. Hopefully I've helped lay the groundwork over the course of my career that will help this program as it transitions into NCAA Division I and the Western Athletic Conference.

“To all the former players and staff, I want to say thank you for the part you played in my success here at Tarleton. I will never forget each of you and hope to stay in touch.”