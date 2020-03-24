Special to the Register

The annual Concho Valley Master Gardeners plant sale, originally scheduled for April 4, has been tentatively moved to May 2. The event will start at 8 a.m. at the Tom Green 4-H Center, 3168 N. U.S. Highway 67, San Angelo.

“Due to the importance of social distancing we made the decision to reschedule the event,” said Allison Watkins, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulture agent for Tom Green County and coordinator for the Concho Valley Master Gardener program. “We looked into doing an online plant sale with drive-thru pickup, but for now we have decided to reschedule and hope the event can take place in May.”

Watkins said to check the Concho Valley Master Gardener website or to follow the Tom Green County Horticulture Facebook page for updates.

“This is a very popular event year after year so whenever we can finally have the event, we recommend arriving early for the best plant selection,” said Watkins.

The event will close once they have sold out of plants. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

“We know that gardening in West Texas has its own unique challenges, but good plant selection is the best place to start to be successful,” she said. “The Master Gardeners will be offering some great plants that can handle the conditions we experience here in the Concho Valley. She said all plants are locally propagated and grown by the Concho Valley Master Gardeners.

“New this year, we will have composed flowerpots and composed herb combination pots. As always, we will have beautiful hanging baskets and succulent dishes, in addition to the wide variety of annuals and perennials that will be for sale.”

Watkins said that they will have the Tycoon tomato again this year, which was offered for the first time last year.

“It has performed well so far, and we are excited to include it in our tomato selection, along with Bingo, Celebrity, Husky Cherry Red and Porter,” she said.

Concho Valley Master Gardener is a non-profit organization affiliated with AgriLife Extension. Watkins said proceeds from the plant sale will benefit local educational efforts about landscaping, gardening and water conservation.

The Lone Star 4-H Club also will be onsite selling breakfast burritos, coffee and juice as a fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center.

For more information, contact the AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County at 325-659-6522.