Serena Wright, director of the Erath County Humane Society, said that it is business as usual at their facility, in the midst of the coronavirus precautions.

The shelter will be keeping its regular hours of operation until further notice. Other things, unfortunately, remain the same as well.

"We are way over capacity as usual, so we are continuing our daily routines. No matter what happens the animals still need to be cared for," Wright stated. "We are short handed at this time since our primary group of volunteers are college students. We are taking volunteers if people are bored and looking for something to do.

"Even though the park is closed, we have a small area where dogs can still be walked. We will have to keep the numbers to a minimum, but we have enough walking space to comply with social distancing."

Wright said they are open to the public on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m., and on the first and third Saturday of the month if people want to drop supplies off or come meet some of their wonderful animals. It’s located at 891 East Rd. in Stephenville.

"We are asking for fosters as well," Wright said. "Lots of people are stuck at home during this time. We feel like it would be a perfect opportunity to foster one of our amazing dogs or cats. Either long term or just for a sleepover."

The shelter’s everyday "needs" list, according to Wright, includes: kitty litter, dry cat/kitten food, dry dog/puppy food (Pedigree, Purina), canned dog/puppy food, Dawn dish soap, bleach, Fabuloso cleaner, spray cleaner, disinfecting wipes, liquid laundry soap, liquid fabric softener, paper towels, hand sanitizer, collars, leashes, pine shavings, old bath towels and blankets.

Also, cash or gift cards (Walmart, Amazon, Pet Supplies Plus, Visa prepaid), and donations through Paypal and Venmo are appreciated.