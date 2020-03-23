A woman was killed Sunday night in a Northeast Austin shooting, Austin police said.

Officers responded at 9:36 p.m. to a residence in the 15000 block of Forum Avenue, just east of Interstate 35 North near Wells Branch Parkway, after receiving a report that someone had been shot, said Austin police Cpl. Marcos Johnson.

Officers found the body of a woman inside the residence when they arrived, Johnson said.

A man who police say was involved in the shooting had left the home, but officers later found and arrested him. He is now being considered a person of interest in the shooting, Johnson said.

Austin police homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

