A woman was killed Sunday night in a Northeast Austin shooting, Austin police said.
Officers responded at 9:36 p.m. to a residence in the 15000 block of Forum Avenue, just east of Interstate 35 North near Wells Branch Parkway, after receiving a report that someone had been shot, said Austin police Cpl. Marcos Johnson.
Officers found the body of a woman inside the residence when they arrived, Johnson said.
A man who police say was involved in the shooting had left the home, but officers later found and arrested him. He is now being considered a person of interest in the shooting, Johnson said.
Austin police homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
