Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to a crash on North U.S. Highway 183 just north of Liberty Hill.

Deputies said both north and southbound lanes of U.S. 183 and Terrace Cove were blocked as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a tweet by the sheriff’s office.

No injuries have yet been reported.

Expect delays, deputies said.

