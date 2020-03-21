A 37-year-old Bastrop County man has become the first in the county to test presumptive positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Bastrop County Health Authority.

Local Bastrop County officials in coordination with the Texas Department of State Health Services are working to identify and notify any people the man may have had contact with recently, the county Office of Emergency Management said.

"We fully expected to see cases in our county and have been diligently preparing for this situation," Christine Files, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said in a statement Saturday.

"We have been in regular communication with local and state health authorities and with our local community partners to ensure that CDC protocols are established and followed," she said.

A separate case has been reported on social media involving a resident of another county, the Emergency Management Office said, adding that as the county serves residents of surrounding counties, there will be cases occurring that it is not at liberty to disclose.

"Older citizens in our community and those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune system tend to be more susceptible to COVID-19," said Bastrop County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. "These residents should be in immediate contact with their health care provider should they develop a fever, cough or experience shortness of breath.