Mike’s Place transformed Jack Hutchinson.

Before attending the twice-weekly, Meals on Wheels Central Texas program for people with memory problems, the 83-year-old retired wine salesman would sit in front of the television all day, frustrated that his frail health wouldn’t allow him to do things he used to. Then six months ago, the Austin man started going to Mike’s Place. The program — primarily designed to give caregivers time to themselves while attendees play brain-stimulating games, listen to music and do art projects — breathed new life into Hutchinson.

He danced. He sang. He chatted up new friends and relished the opportunity to be active once again.

"It kind of blows my mind," said his wife, Margaret. "He is motivated by social interaction. It is astounding to see the difference."

The new coronavirus outbreak has put an end to all that.

Mike’s Place is among the many programs for older adults that are on hold while the country struggles to control the pandemic, which has affected more than 14,000 Americans and 240,000 people worldwide, as of Friday. The disease is especially deadly among seniors and those with underlying medical conditions. Eight out of 10 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have been among adults 65 and older, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As Travis County’s population has grown significantly in the last two decades, so has its number of residents in that 65-plus age group. U.S. census data shows that in 2000 about 54,824 residents were 65 or older. In 2017, that number more than doubled to over 114,000 people.

Given their growing portion of the population and the increased risk, it perhaps makes sense that the severe restrictions placed on person-to-person interaction in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus are having an outsized impact on seniors’ lives.

But that doesn’t make it any easier for older adults like the Hutchinsons.

Along with the social-distancing directives issued in recent days — such as the prohibition on dining in restaurants or meeting in groups larger than 10 — many seniors have seen some of their favorite activities canceled. The city of Austin shut down its senior centers. AGE of Central Texas, a nonprofit that provides programs for seniors and their caregivers, ended its group educational classes. Nursing homes stopped allowing visitors. Houses of worship halted public services.

Experts worry that the social isolation will lead to depression, anxiety and ailing health for some seniors.

"In times like this, most older adults depend on TV news for information on what is going on," said Namkee Choi, who specializes in gerontology at the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at the University of Texas. "Unfortunately, what they watch increases their level of anxiety as the TV reports are filled with deaths from coronavirus mostly affecting older adults and bare grocery shelves. These reports make all of us so anxious, but imagine how anxious homebound older adults must feel."

While many people might feel isolated because they are working from home or quarantined, seniors are more vulnerable to fall into depression.

"They’re more likely to live alone," said Amanda Fredriksen, director of advocacy for AARP Texas. "In a lot of cases, people have lost spouses and friends, and their social network is dwindling."

Depression can lead seniors to abandon routines that keep other health troubles at bay. Research shows that depression in older adults can lead to such problems as decreased physical and mental functioning; obesity; hardening of the arteries; increased tobacco and alcohol use; and coronary artery disease.

Margaret Hutchinson knows her husband’s mood will sour as time passes. They’re now in the playful argumentative phase, which has been amusing, she said. But that won’t last.

"It’s only going to get worse," she said. "He will get more snippy, and it won’t be fun and games. It will be more angry and sulky, so we’ll have to go out and just drive around the neighborhood."

That’s why groups that work with older adults are doing their best to keep their clients connected to the outside world.

Family Eldercare, a nonprofit that provides services to older adults, is continuing Lifetime Connections Without Walls, a telephone activities program that offers social and educational programs as well as casual conversations and support groups. AGE of Central Texas is keeping open its daytime care centers for seniors with memory loss. Some VFW posts are staying open.

VFW Post 10427 in Leander closed its canteen, but the post remains open to members. Canteen manager Tommye Wilhelm said she was worried that if the facility closed, members would have nowhere to go. They are staying on top of hygiene by encouraging handwashing and providing sanitizer.

"VFW will always be there for the guys and the girls," Wilhelm said.

Buckner Villas in Austin, an independent living and skilled nursing community, is keeping its residents informed about the coronavirus through printed letters, emails, phone calls, social media and its websites, Executive Director Doyle Antle said.

The facility is helping residents communicate with their families and friends through video calls, text messages, emails and phone calls.

"One of our Buckner Villas team members told me how excited the residents unfamiliar with the technology have been, including trying to touch their loved ones through the screen," Antle said.

But since some seniors aren’t familiar with computers or smartphones, or don’t have access to them, Fredriksen said people can connect with older adults the old-fashioned way, through phone calls, letters and even in person — keeping a social distance of at least 6 feet.

Fredriksen said she visited her senior parents recently. She didn’t go into the house. Instead, they all stood outside and talked.

"We were probably a good dozen feet away from each other, and we had a great chat," she said.

Starting Monday, Meals on Wheels will discontinue its daily meal delivery to clients. Instead, to reduce risk from the virus, the agency has supplied clients with two weeks’ worth of meals and will replenish them when they run out.

Before it changed the delivery schedule, the agency was taking precautions when delivering meals. Volunteers knocked on the door, left the meal, moved away and waited for the client to answer. The group attached to the meals flyers with information about the program and COVID-19, telling clients to contact Meals on Wheels right away if they feel ill.

"We’re doing it the old-fashioned way — paper," said Adam Hauser, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

For Austinite Delores Capps, 85, keeping her distance from the volunteers who deliver her meals will be new.

"I don’t consider them as just bringing my meals," she said. "I consider them as a part of the family."

Now, when she gets her meals, volunteers leave the food on the tray of her walker and she turns her back on them, "not to be ugly," she says, but just as an extra precaution. When they leave, she wipes down the screen door.

Shannon Olmstead, who has been delivering meals to Capps for years, often helps her around the house. But for the time being, that’s out.

"I’m not going to visit her like I usually do," Olmstead said. "It’s kind of like, what do you do? I would never put her in danger. We’ll chat, but we’ll chat from the yard."

The coronavirus outbreak has drastically changed Marge Martin’s life. Martin, 83, took her husband’s death in 2018 hard and needed support, so she became a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

She quickly became very involved, joining the choir, attending Bible study and going to membership classes. Now, services are being held online, leaving a void in her life.

"I was sad," Martin said of the day she learned services were canceled. "I was supposed to go to an event there the next day, and I had been looking forward to that for some time, and we just couldn’t do it."

She’ll stay in touch with friends by phone and has family nearby, but she’ll miss her church circle, Martin said.

While some older adults might fall prey to isolation, some will be just fine, said Christopher Johnson, a Texas State University clinical sociology professor with expertise in geriatric issues. Some people are naturally introverted or don’t need a lot of social interaction and might not mind being alone, he said.

This could be a good time to tap into the wisdom of seniors, he added. While they haven’t experienced the coronavirus pandemic before now, their perspectives can be helpful at a time when fear is pervasive.

"We can be learning the humanness of their experiences," he said. "Because they’re survivors, they can give us courage to face things that we fear."

SAGE ADVICE

They’ve been through it all: wars, epidemics, terrorist attacks, all the dramas of life that build and bind us as a society.

Despite those experiences, in American culture, older adults are often perceived as burdens. But they can be fonts of wisdom, particularly at a time when the world is full of fear and uncertainty. We asked seniors to share life lessons that could bring hope and shed light in the darkness of the current pandemic.

Joe and Carol Yacono

Joe and Carol Yacono, 73, know a lot about isolation.

Carol was diagnosed with progressive memory loss about five years ago. Their life changed profoundly. Many friends faded away and adventures like hiking in the mountains became impossible.

The Yaconos spend most of their time together now and rely on memory and caregiver programs from AGE of Central Texas to help them deal with Carol’s medical condition — programs the coronavirus outbreak has halted.

As people become more isolated in the face of the new virus, Joe Yacomo has some advice: Build on relationships with family and friends.

People are so busy that they don’t focus on keeping strong bonds with the people they love, he said. During this time at home, Joe says, talk to each other. Play games with the kids. Teach them to cook. Stay connected. And abide by an important rule: "Thinking before you open your mouth is a really good thing," Joe said.

Marge Martin

Marge Martin vividly remembers the polio epidemic of the 1950s.

People were terrified of contracting the disease and talked about it often as those around them suffered and died.

A group of Martin’s school friends contracted the illness. She remembers visiting one friend as he laid in the hospital, encased in an "iron lung," a respirator that kept him breathing. The teen eventually died, said Martin, who lives in the Westlake area.

The lesson she learned? Listen to medical professionals, she said. And stay calm.

"The thing that bothers me most of all is the hoarding," Martin said of the public reaction to the coronavirus. "I think it’s absolutely insane. It’s not anything that any health official said we need to do. Why can’t I find a potato, OK?"

Yvonne Blair

If there’s one thing Yvonne Blair knows about people, it’s that they’re resilient.

Like most people her age, Blair, 85, has seen hard times. Her father served in World War II. She hid under her school desk during duck-and-cover drills in case of nuclear attack during the Cold War, when tensions between Russians and Americans were high. She lived through the fear of polio and has watched the stock market crash more than once.

But she’s also seen people rebound. Even the worst of times pass, she said. People adapt.

"We can survive," said Blair, who helps care for her husband, who has dementia. "We’re going through such a scary time now. People come to the front door and you want them to stand 5 feet back. If they hand you medication, I wipe it down with antiseptic wipes. I wash my hands all the time. I’m so aware this is very contagious."

Her best advice on getting through tough times is to keep a positive attitude and keep distracted. Watch television. Take a nap. Sit outside.

"The grass is green, and the sun is shining," she said as she sat on her porch in Bryan recently. "Life is good."

J.B. Bell

J.B. Bell, 88, has seen food shortages.

During World War II, processed and canned foods were reserved for the military, and transportation of fresh foods was limited because the military had first dibs on gas and tires to move soldiers and war supplies.

To prevent hoarding, the government rationed food, issuing stamp books so people could buy what they needed without draining the supply.

It was just a way of life, Bell said. People grew their own gardens and raised chickens. But if they wanted something they couldn’t make themselves, they had to use their stamps carefully.

"That was the only way you could get food," he said. "You had to follow the rules."

Bell is astonished by the hoarding that he is seeing now. There’s no problem with the food supply chain, as stores keep refilling their shelves, he said. But people are panicking needlessly.

"It just confounds me," he said. "I’d tell them to stop. It’s crazy. They’re making it hard on other people."

Ken Clarkson

Ken Clarkson doesn’t usually fall prey to fear, but fighting fires for the U.S. Forest Service had its moments.

There was the time that he was trapped by flames during a blaze at Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California. He escaped by walking up a ridge and was rescued by helicopter.

Then there was the time he was ordered to supervise a fire crew with 25 inmates from Folsom State Prison, some of whom had been imprisoned for murder. The fear he felt handing them sharp tools with which to fight wildfire dissipated after the men offered him food when there weren’t enough sandwiches to go around.

During those times, Clarkson, 77, forged his path through the fear by focusing on what he had to do next instead of fixating on the emotion.

At a time when many people are shaken by fear and uncertainty, Clarkson suggests that people direct their energy into other areas, like drawing or reading.

And perhaps one of the best things to do, he said, is to not bombard yourself with coronavirus news.

"That’s not particularly healthy to do, and one thing to do is shut off the television," he said.

Growth in number of people confirmed to have novel coronavirus by state