We continue to work in solidarity with our partners in the health care community, city and county leaders, and local health authorities to ensure our community is well prepared.

Together, we stand united in our commitment to keep the people of South Texas safe.

At CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice, we remain vigilant in responding to this evolving situation, meeting throughout the day to ensure we are prepared to respond to present and potential future needs of our community. We continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for health care facilities and to work with our health care community. Our preparations involve monitoring and evaluation of our capacity and requirements across our hospitals, including Emergency Departments, ICUs, laboratories, imaging centers and other treatment and testing areas. We do have emergency preparedness plans in place and are fully prepared to execute as appropriate for our community circumstances.

While modeling predicts a surge of the number of serious COVID-19 cases that will need hospital care, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice will continue to balance the needs of caring for patients with COVID-19 while providing vital services to others in the community who need care.

Our number one priority is for the safety of our patients and their families who we are privileged to care for. As the COVID-19 virus continues to threaten our nation and community, we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients. We have

implemented new patient visitation guidelines and are now screening all visitors who enter our hospitals. Below are the new patient visitation guidelines for CHRISTUS Spohn

Hospital Alice:

Hospital Main Entrance: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (closed Saturday and Sundays)

Emergency Department: 24 hours

Visiting Hours: 6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m. (use ED Entrance before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays)

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice remains a safe place for all to receive quality care.

While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. From physicians and nurses, quality and safety experts to those responsible for ordering supplies and keeping the hospital clean— all of our Associates are involved in making sure we provide a safe environment for our patients. Every single day.