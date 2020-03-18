Amarillo College announced Wednesday it will pause classes for one week after Spring Break to fully move each class to an ‘all-remote delivery system.’ This is due to the college entering the second stage of its three-stage COVID-19 action plan.

According to the AGN Media archives, the leadership of the college mapped out a three-phase plan March 12. The third phase of the plan will go into effect if a member of the Amarillo College community was diagnosed with the virus.

Classes will resume remotely on Monday, March 30, according to a news release, and the college will remain open in some capacity. The college’s decision to enter the second phase is based on President Donald Trump’s request that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people, as well as the two recent cases of the virus in Lubbock.

“When we get these large classes together, that flies in the face of what the President is requesting and suggesting,” Joe Wyatt, the assistant director of communications and marketing at Amarillo College, said. “It just only makes sense that we move into phase two and begin migrating into an all-remote delivery system.”

Russell Lowery-Hart, the president of Amarillo College, said in the release the college has no higher priority than to ensure the safety of the students, faculty, staff and the community.

“We have a prudent, solid plan that supports our workforce, keeps people out of harm’s way and helps our students complete their courses and stay on track to graduate,” Lowery-Hart said.

Wyatt said the college needs the extra week to prepare for these tech-supported classes. Because they are tech-supported classes, and not online classes, students will be expected to meet at the same time they would have met for class in person, just technologically.

Because of each student having different levels of technology available to them, the college is keeping computer labs on each campus open for the students who do not have computer access to use. Wyatt said this is vital for the students who need access to complete these classes.

During this second phase, according to the news release, other on-campus services will be limited, yet available, including advising, disability services, financial aid, social services and technology resources and support.

Wyatt said this phase will last through the rest of the spring semester and the leadership with the college will revisit their decision for the summer sessions. With that decision, the college will probably not have a normal graduation ceremony at the end of the semester. But Wyatt reiterated that the college will celebrate the academic achievements of the college’s graduates in the spring.

Lowery-Hart said in the release that the college will continue to provide resources to its students, staff and faculty.

“Amarillo College will continue to be open, and the wealth of our resources will continue to be within easy reach of our students by one means or another,” Lowery-Hart said in the release. “All of us are in uncharted territory, but we’re moving forward with confidence, unity, hope – and a decisive plan.”

For more information on the college’s phase two plan, visit https://www.actx.edu/.