Ongoing

Story Times at Prosper Community Library: Mondays - Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. (ages 18 months through 3 years); Babies and Books, 11 a.m. (age zero through 18 months); Tuesdays - Preschool Story Time, 11 a.m. (ages 3-5); Pajama Story Time, 6 p.m. (all ages); Wednesdays - Bilingual Story Time, 11 a.m. (age 0-5); 200 S. Main St.; prospertx.gov/residents/library

Other library programs: Music and Movement, 10 a.m. Wednesdays (ages 3- 5; tickets required); Kids Book Series Club, 3:30 p.m. Mondays (grades 2-5); Homeschool Learn and Network, 1-3 p.m. (first and third Tuesday monthly); Anime Club, 4 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly, grades 5-12); Mystery Bag craft, 3:30 p.m. (first and third Wednesdays monthly, all ages); Harry Potter Club, 3:30 p.m. (second and fourth Wednesdays monthly, grades 4 and up; ticketed event); Mingling Moms, 11 a.m. Thursdays (for parents and caregivers with children under age 6); STEAM, 3:30 p.m. Thursdays (all ages); Team Craft, 11 a.m. (third Saturday monthly (all ages); Sunday Coloring, 12:30-2:30 p.m. weekly (all ages)

Prosper Rotary Club - noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Prosper Independent School District Administration Building, 605 E. Seventh St.; prosperrotary.org

March 19

DIY Drip Irrigation class - 6-8 p.m., Prosper Town Hall, 250 W. First St.; wateruniversity.tamu.edu/events/2020/march-19-2020-diy-drip-irrigation-prosper/

March 20

2020 Cornerstone Gala - 6:20-11 p.m., The Cotton Mill, 610 Elm St., McKinney; cornerstonenct.org/events/2020/gal

March 21

PISD Hope Walk - 9-11 a.m., Children’s Health Stadium, 2000Stadium Drive; prosper-isd.net/

March 24

Cultivate Tuesday Networking - 7:30-9 a.m., Longo Toyota, 2100 W. University Dr.; prosperchamber.com

Prosper Town Council meeting - 6:15 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly); Town Hall council chambers, 250 W. First St.; prospertx.gov

March 27

Live music - 7 p.m., Christopher Mills, The Gin, The Gin, 204 W. Broadway, Prosper; eventful.com/prosper/events/christopher-mills-/E0-001-133516531-7

March 28

Rogers 5K & Fun Run - 8-11 a.m., Rogers Middle School, 1001 Coit Road; rogers5K.com

Live music - 7:30 p.m., Philip-Kevin, The Gin, 204 W. Broadway St. #2300, Prosper; theginprosper.com

March 30

Parent Education Seminar - 9-10:30 a.m., Prosper ISD Admin Building, 605 E. 7th St.; prosper-isd.net

April 1

Prosper Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch - 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. ($5 Chamber members ; $15 non-members), Children’s Health Stadium Community Room, 2000 Stadium Drive, Prosper; prosperchamber.com

April 2

Emergency Preparedness: Tornado - 6 p.m., Prosper Community Library, 200 S. Main St.; prospertx.gov/residents/library

April 3

Prosper Community Library’s Story Time on the Road - 10 a.m. (all ages, featuring the Easter Bunny), Silo Park, 380 W. Broadway; prospertx.gov/residents/library

April 4

Theme craft - 11 a.m. (all ages), Prosper Community Library, 200 S. Main St.; prospertx.gov/residents/library

Live music - 6:30 p.m., Derryl Perry, The Gin, 204 W. Broadway St. #2300, Prosper; theginprosper.com

April 6

29th Annual Prosper Education Foundation Golf Tournament - 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Gentle Creek Golf Club, 3131 Prosper Trail, Prosper; prospereducationfoundation.org

April 7

Lawn care lecture - 6-8 p.m. (free), Prosper Town Hall, 250 W. First St.; wateruniversity.tamu.edu/events/2020/april-7-2020-put-the-care-into-lawn-care-prosper/

April 9

Light Farms Elementary School carnival - 5-8 p.m., Light Farms Elementary School, 1100 Cypress Creek Way, Celina; https://www.prosper-isd.net/lightfarms

April 11

Prosper Fire Department’s Friends and Family CPR class - 9-10 a.m., Prosper Fire Station 2 , 1140 S. Teel Parkway, Prosper; prospertx.gov

April 14

Prosper Chamber of Commerce Cultivate Tuesday Morning Networking - 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., Longo Toyota of Prosper, 2100 W. University Drive, Prosper; prosperchamber.com

April 15

Mayor’s Coffee for Active Adults (55+) - 9-11 a.m. (RSVP required by April 9 to jonathan_weeks@prospertx.gov); Prosper Fire Station 2, 1140 S. Teel Parkway, Prosper; prospertx.gov

April 18

Cajunfest - noon-9 p.m., Celina’s downtown square, 142 N. Ohio St.; celina-tx.gov

Live music - 7-9 p.m., Austin Allen, The Brass Tap, 790 N. Preston Road, Prosper; brasstapbeerbar.com/Prosper

April 20

Prosper Chamber of Commerce After Hours - 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sauce Pizza & Wine, 1151 S. Preston Road #10, Prosper; prosperchamber.com

Prosper ISD board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Monday monthly), Central Administration Board Room, 605 E. 7th St.; prosper-isd.net

April 25

Patron Paint-A-Long for T(w)eens - 11 a.m. (ages 12-17, registration required), Prosper Community Library, 200 S. Main St.; prospertx.gov/residents/library

Live music - 6:30 p.m., Philip-Kevin, The Gin, 204 W. Broadway St. #2300, Prosper; theginprosper.com

April 28

Prosper Chamber of Commerce Cultivate Tuesday Morning Networking - 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., Longo Toyota of Prosper, 2100 W. University Drive, Prosper; prosperchamber.com

May 9

Prosper Fire Department’s Friends and Family CPR class - 9-10 a.m., Prosper Fire Station 2 , 1500 E. First St., Prosper; prospertx.gov

