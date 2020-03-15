Hays County officials said Sunday they’re taking steps to prepare for a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus but added that large events and gatherings in the county have not been banned for now.

"That is part of our planning process right now for the city of San Marcos and Hays County," said Rachel Ingle, emergency management coordinator for San Marcos and the county. "We’re looking at evaluating those things in the future but at this time we are not doing any of those actions."

Austin and Travis County took the drastic step Saturday of prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people, including weddings, worship services, parties and funerals. Travis County and federal courts have announced they would postpone most jury trials and nonessential proceedings.

Austin, which made an emergency declaration March 6 in advance of the now-canceled South by Southwest festival, reported Friday that three people have tested positive for the disease.

Hays County also declared a state of disaster Saturday. The measure allows county officials to activate emergency protocols and access state and federal funds if needed.

While large events are still allowed, several government activities have been reduced. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said county meetings this week have been canceled and Hays County authorities announced multiple changes to standard operations, including:

• The San Marcos City Council will meet Tuesday as scheduled, but the public is encouraged to send written public comment by email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov and to watch the live stream of the meeting online or on Grande Cable Channel 16 and Spectrum Cable Channel 10 beginning at 3 p.m. Written citizen comment will be accepted up to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

• All other San Marcos board and commission meetings scheduled for March 16 to 20 have been canceled or postponed, including meetings of the Parking, Main Street and Airport advisory boards and the Arts, Neighborhood and Youth commissions.

• Municipal Court will reset all court dockets scheduled through April 1 until a date later in April or May. Defendants who have an appearance date noted on their citation from now through April 1, and who have not scheduled a court date yet, should call the court at 512-393-8190 to do so. The Municipal Court Customer service counter at the Hays County Government Center, 712 S Stagecoach Trail, will be open to the public during regular scheduled business hours. The court also accepts payments over the phone and online.

Hays County officials declared a state of disaster after the county’s first presumptive positive coronavirus case was announced.

Officials said a man who had traveled to several cities along the West Coast and was possibly exposed to the virus during that time was hospitalized in Hays County after showing symptoms. The man is presumed to have contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Confirmation is pending verification by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County officials said the patient, a 44-year-old man who has not been identified, was admitted to a local hospital on March 12 and was showing symptoms from the virus just after hours after returning to the county.

The patient was released from the hospital Saturday morning and "will self-quarantine at home until they are fever-free for 48 hours without use of fever-reducing medication," officials said.

Officials did not name the local hospital where he was admitted but said the man did not come into contact with any other patient.

Officials said Hays County residents weren’t exposed to the disease at any time and risk remains low in the area.

Officials did not say on which flight the patient was or on which airport he landed, but said they were working to notify passengers who were potentially exposed to the virus while on the plane with him.

To keep residents safe and free of the virus, officials encouraged residents to practice routine hygiene techniques, including hand-washing and staying home when sick.

"Although the risk of severe illness may be low, we want every resident in Hays County to take a personal responsibility and prevent the spread" of the virus, Becerra said.

Safe social distancing is being encouraged, although officials said people should continue with their normal routines. Stockpiling groceries is also not necessary, he said.

Officials said if residents believe they have come into contact with someone who was sick, they should stay at home and monitor their symptoms.

"There’s no magic cure but if you get sick, stay home and get back to your regular life after 48 hours without symptoms," Hays County epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. "Just go about your regular life and worry more about vulnerable populations."

WATCH LIVE: Hays County officials address the public after declaring a State of Disaster Saturday following the county’s announcement of it first presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

Complete coverage: Texas prepares for coronavirus

"As this is a pandemic disease, we fully expected to see cases in Hays County and have been preparing for this situation," Becerra said in a statement Saturday. "We have been working with local and state officials to ensure that protocols are established and followed, and that we have access to additional resources should they be necessary."

Like the common cold and the flu, the new coronavirus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is spreading rapidly from person to person, and scientists are still learning more about how.

There’s no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through food, according to the CDC. It is, however, possible that a person can get the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own face. Thus, health care experts are warning people to frequently clean commonly touched items, wash their hands often and avoid touching their faces.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 resemble the flu and include fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some people also develop aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and some people don’t have any symptoms at all.

About 1 in 6 people become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing, according to the World Health Organization. If you experience fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your doctor.