By the time Austin officials reported the first cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas on Friday, the Gilberts were ready.

They had stocked the pantry in their Central Austin home with enough food and supplies to last them three weeks, made arrangements to work remotely and communicated with friends and family members about their intention to practice social isolation if the virus came to Austin.

Sari, 12, and Daylyn, 17, came up with a list of movies and books to enjoy while stuck at home. Alex Gilbert visited with her doctor about her ongoing pregnancy.

The last thing left on their list of to-dos? Say, "I do."

"We got married on Thursday in Austin," Arlo Gilbert said. "Obviously, we love each other and that’s part of why we got married, but we also recognize that we’re going into a public health crisis and just being two people who live together and have a baby doesn’t give you a say so in medical decisions.

"I would say 80% of the reason was love, but the other 20% was that it would be convenient in this case. … We wanted to be sure we could take care of each other if one of us got sick," he said.

A week after Austin officials pulled up the drawbridge on South by Southwest, which would have brought tens of thousands of people to the city, they got yet more medieval, emptying out locals’ gathering places to contain the disease.

Schools shuttered, museums closed, sporting events canceled, music clubs shelved shows — all in a bid to diminish the likelihood that Austinites would pass on the new coronavirus.

Friday prayers are now canceled at Austin area mosques. The Holi festival is out at local Hindu temples. Churches and synagogues are streaming services.

By late Friday, Austin public health officials called on event organizers to "strongly consider" canceling or postponing events with more than 250 people.

In what is normally one of the busiest times of the city’s social calendar — with SXSW, the Austin Rodeo and the ABC Kite Fest among the largest events canceled — the city had retreated from itself.

Central Texans scrambled to cope with a new landscape of social isolation.

Friday morning saw a run on grocery supplies at supermarkets as residents appeared set to squirrel themselves away.

"It’s a madhouse," wine clerk Luke Malone said at Central Market South, which saw long lines as customers jockeyed for goods. "Like the Wild West, or Christmas and Thanksgiving combined."

"H-E-B has been preparing for #COVID-19 & we are in a strong position to keep replenishing shelves," officials with the supermarket chain posted Friday on Twitter. "Customers shouldn't panic, we continue to restock shelves. We encourage preparedness, not stockpiling — please buy what you need & leave some for your neighbor behind you."

Negotiating a virus

Many Austinites, however, found themselves grappling with how tightly to batten down hatches.

At a busy Magnolia Cafe on South Congress Avenue, 77 year-old Lucy DuBose, a dance instructor, said Friday that she has already curtailed outings — passing on going to movies or a party. And her First Unitarian Universalist church has canceled services, she said.

"I don’t go out as much anymore," she said.

And yet, she acknowledged, she had decided to venture out to meet a friend, dance instructor Michele Owens, 56, for a meal.

"It really wasn’t a question," she said.

Owens said she thought reactions had been "a little too panic-stricken."

The night before she had danced at a crowded Salsa club and had visited her gym to do weight training.

She told herself not to touch her face as she was working out, but, she said with a laugh, "my face has never itched so much in my entire life."

Frequent hand-washing and resisting the urge to touch one’s face are among the tips to keep the disease at bay.

The thought of not meeting with DuBose because of the coronavirus "was not even on my radar," she said.

In Cedar Park, Elizabeth Whitley, a 38 year-old whose immune system is weakened because she received a kidney transplant two years ago, said she is staying at home — and "no one is coming in or out of my house."

That new housebound life includes her 14-year-old son, who is home from school, and her husband, whose company allows him now to work from home.

Exposure to the coronavirus could be fatal, Whitley said, because she has to take immunosuppressant medicine so her body doesn’t reject the kidney she received in November 2018.

"The flu alone is dangerous to me, and this is 10 times worse than the flu," she said.

She wears gloves to open mail, she said: "It might seem overly cautious, but I was told by a transplant surgeon friend of mine that if I catch it, I will die."

"It’s risky any time you interact with a person who interacted with another person," she said.

Apart from taking dogs for a walk in the neighborhood, her days are spent at home, gardening, meditating, riding an indoor bike and, now that he is out of school, joining her son in a series of activities, such as teaching him how to cook.

"It’s important to structure your day," Whitley said of self-isolation. "It does not have to be a depressing thing. There’s lots of fun things: You can even use it as a chance to do spring cleaning."

In San Marcos, Texas State University student Frank Roe was anxious for his own quarantine to end. He has confined himself to his San Marcos apartment for nearly two weeks after returning early from what was supposed to be a semester studying in in South Korea.

The 22-year-old psychology major lives with three roommates who don’t seem to really care about his quarantine, he said. He hasn’t exhibited any symptoms and has spent the time watching shows on Netflix.

"It’s almost unbearable, being just in your room really for two weeks," Roe said.

His mother brought him groceries the first weekend he was isolated.

Anxiety, fear

Neuroscientists studying chronic social isolation — for example, among prisoners enduring years of solitary confinement — have found a decrease in the size of hippocampus, the brain region related to learning, memory and spatial awareness, and an increase in the amygdala, an area of the brain that mediates fear and anxiety.

"Some people have not only anxiety but actual fear," said Dr. Octavio Martinez, executive director of the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health. "And actually, those are pretty normal responses one would expect in any kind of a disaster or something like this, a pandemic."

"And I think that's one of the things that we should all remember — that it's OK to get anxious about something like this, and even become fearful," Martinez said. "But we shouldn't allow it to overwhelm us."

His advice: "Take the time to step away, shut down and do other normal routine activities, because maintaining our routine activities also has a calming effect for us. Step outside and walk around your house or even in your neighborhood. Just as long as you maintain that social distancing. Take some deep breaths, meditate, do yoga, exercise, eat healthy. All those wonderful things that are so important to us as human beings, they need to still be maintained, especially if you're dealing with mental health issues or even physical issues."

Just because public health officials recommend people stay at least 6 feet from one another, "don't take it to the extreme, like ‘I'm going to isolate myself and put myself in a room and not see anyone, and not contact anyone’ — that would be detrimental," he said. "What is best is to follow the protocols and guidelines for good infectious disease protocol, but still continue to go ahead and reach out and stay connected with your family, your friends and colleagues."

For people now working remotely, he encouraged getting on the phone and talking to your colleagues, "just to sort of vent with each other and talk about what this is like."

"Because we are social beings, we do need to stay connected," Martinez said.

He also urged staying in contact with those staying at home who are already dealing with anxiety issues or depression.

"It is very helpful for an individual to hear that people care about them, regardless of it's done through phone, through texts, through an email," he said. "Don't let them feel isolated."

On Friday, in a news conference about coronavirus cases in Travis County, Austin Public Health interim authority Dr. Mark Escott said, "We are fighting two epidemics right now. One is COVID-19, and the other is fear."

He urged the community not to spread panic or misinformation: "We have to choose strength."

But for the Gilberts, fear is not a driving factor in their decision to hunker down and wait out the virus, they said.

"We’re not scared of COVID, and we’re not weird people hunkering down underground," Arlo Gilbert said. "We just recognize that this is a really big problem facing our health system. We’re all young and healthy, and my wife is pregnant. We don’t want to get sick, of course, but we also don’t want to be the cause of our hospitals collapsing."

For now, the family’s immediate concern is how to occupy their time while practicing social isolation.

"I was joking the other day with some friends that there are really only two outcomes of this social isolation: You’re going to have a big number of divorces, and a whole lot of children will be born 10 months later," Gilbert said. "I don’t know what we’re going to do — probably watch shows, cook dinners and try not to kill each other."

