All 10 Republican members of the State Board of Education are endorsing Lani Popp, a public school speech pathologist in San Antonio, for a seat on the board, over Austinite Robert Morrow, whose candidacy has caused angst among state GOP leaders.

Morrow has said that as a member of the 15-person board that sets public education standards in Texas, he would ensure students learn about his beliefs that President Donald Trump is a child abuser and that President Lyndon B. Johnson assassinated President John F. Kennedy. He also wants to include a critical view of Hillary Clinton in all textbooks under a chapter title that includes a crude term for women.

Morrow received 40% of the vote in last week’s Republican primary, short of the majority required to avoid a runoff, in District 5, which runs from Austin to San Antonio. He was elected chairman of the Travis County Republican Party four years ago but was ousted three months later amid concerns and embarrassment over his unorthodox views on leading political figures, as well as lewd social media posts about women.

Popp received 34% of the vote. Inga Cotton, executive director of San Antonio Charter Moms, which provides resources to families about charter schools, received 26%. The runoff is May 26.

In statements released Thursday, the 10 GOP board members stressed Popp’s attributes, but in interviews, they expressed concerns about Morrow.

"There’s critical work that we’re doing on the board and taking place on the board and I believe the current members are dedicated to the students of Texas and what I have seen out of Robert Morrow — he would not fit into the work that we are doing," board Chairman Keven Ellis, R-Lufkin, told the American-Statesman. "What I have read of his conduct and actions are counter to the goals of student outcomes and he is not someone I would ever support."

Tom Maynard, R-Florence, who is running for reelection, noted that it is unusual for so many board members to oppose a candidate in a primary. He said the intent was to send a strong message.

"Extraordinary circumstances require an extraordinary response. And (Republican members) on the board recognize ... that silence is acceptance and we don’t intend to be silent about this one," Maynard said. "He’s a clown and he puts himself out there that way. He’d be a distraction and there’s no evidence to suggest that he’d ever be a productive member of the board."

Morrow’s retort

Morrow took to Twitter to denounce the Republicans’ endorsement.

"I WONDER WHERE THE GOP MORALS/INTEGRITY CROWD STANDS ON DONALD TRUMP???" he tweeted.

The Travis County GOP opposed Morrow in the Republican primary, describing his language as vulgar and misogynistic. The GOP is devising a plan to more rigorously oppose Morrow. On election night, county party Chairman Matt Mackowiak said he would light himself on fire if Morrow prevails in the runoff.

"He’s an invalid candidate for a serious office that affects the future of our state," Mackowiak told the Statesman last week.

Mackowiak and Maynard have noted that the results of the March 3 election were most likely the result of voters not knowing enough about the candidates. They suggested that most voters chose him because of his familiar name — an actor goes by the same moniker.

Endorsements

Some Republican education board members, including the current representative of District 5, Ken Mercer, R-San Antonio, had endorsed Popp prior to the primary.

"Our precious children will need a representative with Lani Popp’s conservative moral compass, ethics and integrity. Lani Popp will be our greatest voice to stand and fight for the values of our Texas children, parents and educators," Mercer said Thursday.

Former board chairwoman Donna Bahorich, R-Houston, said, "Lani is experienced and focused on the important responsibilities before the SBOE in preparing students for their futures. She will be a tireless and effective advocate for the children of her district and of the state."

Marty Rowley, R-Amarillo, pleaded with voters to support Popp.

"For the SBOE to continue on its course of well-reasoned decision-making, we need someone like Lani to fill the District 5 seat. Please get out and vote for Lani in both the runoff and general election in November," he said.

The GOP runoff winner will face Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau, a Texas State University professor, in November.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong date for the Republican primary runoff.