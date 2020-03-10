Boy Scout places boxes to discard tattered American flags

Four Round Rock fire stations have flag depository boxes for the community to drop off worn American flags, thanks to a local Boy Scout.

Zane Biscoe of Boy Scout Troop 27 in Round Rock constructed the boxes for his Eagle Scout community project. The purpose is to have convenient locations for local residents to be able to respectfully retire their worn flags.

The United States Flag Code states that the U.S. flag should be retired when it is in such condition that it’s “no longer a fitting emblem for display” and should “be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

The four fire stations with flag depository boxes are at 203 Commerce Blvd., 200 W. Baghdad Ave., 1301 Double Creek Dr. and 1612 Red Bud Ln.

Zane partnered with the Round Rock American Legion to ensure the flags are retrieved on a regular basis and properly retired. Troop 27 will retrieve the flags toward the end of the year and will respectfully retire them at its annual Camp Arrowhead flag retirement ceremony in January.

―Staff report

Gordmans holding grand opening March 17

Gordmans, an apparel and home decor retailer, is giving away tote bags to the first 100 visitors at its grand opening March 17 in Round Rock.

The store, which will replace Bealls at the Round Rock West shopping center, is among nine other Gordmans stores opening in Texas.

The first 100 customers at the 9 a.m. grand opening will also have a chance to win a $50 gift card or $5 shopping card. Store representatives will also provide a $1,000 donation to Stony Point High School as part of the celebration.

For more information on the retailer, visit gordmans.com.

―Staff report

Student leaders being recognized in March, April

Student leaders from middle and high school campuses across the Round Rock school district will be celebrated during each learning community’s annual Student Leadership Recognition ceremonies in March and April.

The annual events celebrate students who lead campus organizations during the school year and are held throughout the Spring for each Vertical Learning Community. Each student recognized will receive a certificate and attend a reception following the ceremony.

“Thank you for all that you do and will continue to do for our school communities,” Superintendent Steve Flores said. “Your voice has been heard, and your work has led to change on your campuses for the benefit of students years to come. Your dedication is what will continue to give students the opportunities for them to find and develop their inner leader.”

The events were organized by the district’s Student Advisory Board, an organization consisting of 21 students from secondary campuses, with a mission to provide advice regarding student concerns to Flores. The group is made up of 10 middle school student council presidents, six high school student council presidents, and five high school junior class presidents.

―School district news release