Mark your calendars for the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council’s (CTFAC) signature fundraising event, the 18th annual Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil, happening from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the City Hall banquet facility.

In celebration of their 40th Anniversary, CTFAC is also expanding the Ragin’ Cajun to include a special two-day ARTigras event from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

ARTigras is a free, outdoor event which will take place outside The Purple Goat, with artisan vendors, local performances and live music by Tim Turnbeaugh, Immediate Blues Band and CB Sutton & Outcast. Closing out Saturday night will be the ever popular 18th Annual Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil with all you can eat crawfish and shrimp, silent and live auction items and featuring live Zydeco music by Jay-B and the Zydeco Posse. Reserved tables are now on sale for just $750 and seat up to 10 guests. Individual tickets are also available for $100 each.

“Tables tend to sell out quickly for this event,” said CTFAC Board President Kelijon Nance. “We encourage our guests to please purchase their tables as soon as possible to make sure they have a seat.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling CTFAC directly at (254) 965-6190 or from one of the Celebrity Waiter Teams.

Ragin’ Cajun features Celebrity Waiters from the Cross Timbers area. The winning Celebrity Waiter team will receive a trophy and bragging rights for a year. The 2020 Ragin’ Cajun Celebrity Waiters teams are Lea Contreras and Leilani Sanchez; Amber and Wayne Davenport; Krystal and Cory Henderson; James Barton and David Hornsby; Stephanie and Chris Moore; Tiffany Ivey and Haley Acker; Lindsey and Savion Washington; Hunter Bell and Tyler Way; Lindsey and Reagan Thompson; Jon Newton and Jena Galindo.

Newly appointed CTFAC Executive Director Christine Newton is looking forward to the upcoming Ragin’ Cajun and ARTigras events.

“What a great opportunity to get out and meet everyone as well as experience this wonderful fundraiser, which supports fine art programs right here in the Cross Timbers area,” she said.

CTFAC’s programs include free performances by Ballet Austin to area school children, free public concerts such as Riders in the Sky and a classical music concert featuring Piatigorsky Foundation artists. CTFAC also hosts art exhibits at four public locations — all free and open to the public. In addition, CTFAC hosts summer youth art camps, and monthly art classes for adults and children. For more information about 2020 Ragin’ Cajun event or CTFAC’s programs, please call 254-965-6190.