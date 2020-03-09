EDINBURG - Not sure what to do with your Spring Break? Looking to try something new? Want to get out in the community and have some fun? The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library is offering a variety of activities for all ages and interests the week of March 16th through the 20th.

For adults we have the Literary Knitting Club and Dusty’s Coupon Club, both at 6:00 p.m. on their respective days:

Tuesday, March 17th – Literary Knitting Club: the club will have its fourth meeting, where they will learn some of the basics of knitting with knitting needles.

Thursday, March 19th – Dusty’s Coupon Club: learn about couponing, share information about where different sales are happening, and bring coupons to share and trade.

Exclusively for teens and tweens (6th through 12th grade) we will have activities spread throughout the week, each at 2:00 p.m.:

Monday, March 16th – Anime Day: the library will be show anime, host a trivia contest, and teens and tweens will get to try out candy sushi.

Wednesday, March 18th – Zombie Survival School: Can you survive the zombie apocalypse? Test your knowledge with a trivia contest, and then your skills in a competition of humans versus zombies.

Friday, March 20th – The UFO Festival is just around the corner, so what better way to finish out spring break than to the artistic side of outer space and create galaxy coasters.

For children, in addition to the normal activities offered, there will be a different art project or craft that will be available all day:

Monday, March 16th – Craft a SUPER “S”

Tuesday, March 17th – Create a paper bag superhero toddler time (paper bag superhero). Toddler Time will be held at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 18th – Create a superhero handprint card. Children’s Afterschool Program will be at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 19th – Create a superhero mask.

Friday, March 20th – Create a pinwheel. The McDonald’s Play Van will be at the library from 10:00-11:00 a.m.; the Children’s Pre-School Story Time will also be at 10:00 a.m.

The Sekula Memorial Library is located at 1906 South Closner Boulevard in Edinburg, Texas. For more information on any of our programs, please contact the library at 956-383-6246. You can also access the library’s website at https://cityofedinburg.com/library/.