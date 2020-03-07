You know what would be weird, in addition to being down to three viable presidential candidates who, in a few years, might not be viable, if you know what I mean?

It would be weird to see cops in uniform trying to sell us stuff in TV commercials.

But if you live long enough, you can see almost anything, including Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford, looking good behind the wheel of his police vehicle, in my living room on my TV. (Not bragging here, but I have one of those color TVs.)

Looks as if the chief wants to tell me something. In general, I’ve found it behooves me to listen when a police chief looks at me (even via TV) and wants to tell me something.

So what’s on your mind, chief?

Grocery stores. That’s what’s on his mind. Actually, one particular grocery store.

“To say police officers are busy is an understatement,” the chief says in the commercial.

Yes, sir, I’m sure it is. And thanks for their service.

“There’s no such thing as a regular day in this job,” Radford says.

Yes, sir, we know. And we appreciate each and every day you and your team are out there protecting us. But is this leading to something?

“Sometimes, we have to eat on the run. And that used to be eating fast food or junk food,” says the chief. “H-E-B Meal Simple is a much better option.”

Oh, I see. You want to put in a plug for your favorite grocery store. In your city-issued vehicle, in your city-issued uniform, with your city-paid officers.

“They’re tasty, convenient, and they fit into our busy work schedule,” Radford says of H-E-B meals. “By changing our eating habits, we’ve been enjoying some weight loss. Man, that feels good.”

“We care about the well-being of everyone on our team. Meal Simple was the perfect partner we needed to get through our busy workday,” Radford says in the penultimate shot, showing a friendly H-E-B employee loading meals into the chief’s vehicle.

The 30-second commercial wraps up with Radford’s voice over a shot of eight human members and one canine member of his staff standing in front of the Lakeway Police Department headquarters and under an H-E-B Meal Simple sign that seems to be hanging from the heavens. (It’s unclear whether the dog also enjoys Meal Simple.)

“This is the Meal Simple department at H-E-B,” says the chief, leading into the company’s now-familiar tag line. “No store does more than my H-E-B.”

Let’s review what we have here: A governmental employee, in his governmental uniform and lending the full faith and credit of all that carries to a private business. And recommending we patronize that business.

Odd, unusual, nontraditional, right? Scandalous, nefarious, out of bounds? No. But odd. I’m sure it has happened before, but I can’t remember ever seeing a governmental employee doing ads for a private concern. Anybody out there have an example or two to lob my way?

Tamra Jones, an H-E-B public affairs manager, said the partnership with the Lakeway department developed through a company employee’s personal friendship with the chief. Jones said Radford had mentioned some less than optimal health assessments among officers. One thing led to another, which led to a tour of the Lakeway store and the cops’ participation in the Meal Simple program.

And that led to the commercial, which will air through March 24 in 10 metro areas around the state.

Jarrod Wise, Lakeway’s communications director, told me the city is “thrilled to be featured in this commercial.”

“Our officers have been using the H-E-B Meal Simple program for a while now and have seen the benefits of eating healthier and incorporating a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

(Unfortunately, the chief was unavailable to speak with me about his star turn in the commercial. I guess he and his agent were reviewing potential future roles.)

Wise said the ad was shot on one day in February and that H-E-B had approached the city about the idea. The basic consensus, Wise said, is that “it’s pretty cool.”

I’m not saying otherwise. Just calling attention to something out of the ordinary.

“Neither the city nor city employees were compensated for the commercial,” Wise said. “It's a great opportunity to highlight the fact that our officers are living a healthy lifestyle to help keep our community safe.”

Simple enough. Good for them.

And I’m sure the Lakeway cops are professional enough not to react adversely if, when stopped for speeding, you offer this explanation: “I’m sorry, officer, but I’m trying to get to Randalls before it closes.”