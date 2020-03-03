Funeral services for Coy Sears, 31, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Comanche Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Comanche County. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the funeral home.

He passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Comanche County.

He was born Dec. 17, 1988, in Temple to B.R. and Janese (Stark) Sears.

Survivors include his parents, B.R. and Janese Sears of Gustine; brother, B.J. Sears of Lamkin; paternal grandmother, LaRue Sears of Stephenville; maternal grandmother Lavon Stark of Gustine; uncles and aunts: Bryant and Shirley Sears of Whiteface, Adam and Delinda Stark of Gustine and Keith Stark of Gustine; nephew, Hayden Sears of Stephenville; cousins: David Sears, Shonda Sears, Anisha Phillips and husband Kevin, Noah Stark, and Tausha Stark; numerous second cousins; and several great-aunts and great-uncles.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Billy L. Sears and Mack Stark.