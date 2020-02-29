MANSFIELD — CJ Noland recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Lake added 15 points as the No. 11-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians defeated No. 24 Coppell, 62-50, on Friday night in a Class 6A Region I area-round game at Timberview High School.

The Indians (30-6) will face No. 6 Richardson High in the Region I quarterfinals early next week at a time and place to be determined. Richardson (33-3) beat No. 18 Denton Guyer in their area matchup, 75-66.

Preston Hodge, starting in place of injured senior AJ Russ, added 10 points, six rebounds and lots of gritty defense before fouling out in the final minute. Senior Chris Pace came off the bench to add eight points.

Other scorers for the Indians were AB Shorter with seven, BJ Francis with four and Sammy Kaoud with two.

The Runnin’ Indians never trailed in the game, but Coppell (29-6) kept the game close with physical play and 3-point shooting, sinking a total of eight treys on the night. Adam Moussa had 15 points to lead the Cowboys, followed by Ryan Agarwal with 13 and Brandon Taylor with 11.

The game was tied on three occasions in the first quarter, the last time at 11-all on a Taylor 3-pointer for Coppell. But Lake answered with a quick triple of his own from the right wing, and WHS never relinquished its lead from there.

The Indians led 19-13 at the end of one and got three baskets from Lake, including a 3, to maintain a 32-25 halftime lead.

With three baskets by Hodge in the third period, the Indians started to open up some daylight and took a 41-33 edge into the final eight minutes. They used a 9-0 run that started with a Noland back-door layup late in the third, continued with a basket and two free throws by Pace, and ended with Lake’s three-point play with 5:18 remaining, giving WHS a 15-point lead, its high water mark of the game.

The Cowboys made one last push to get back to within 52-46 with under two minutes left, but the Runnin’ Indians made 6 of 6 from the charity stripe down the stretch and Noland ended the scoring for the Tribe with an exclamation dunk in the final seconds.