MESQUITE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians softball team overcame a rough start to the Forney tournament with a pair of big wins on Saturday to even their record on the young season at Mesquite Athletics Complex.

The Lady Indians (3-3) pulled out a nailbiting victory early on Saturday, 7-6, over Lewisville Hebron as Michaela Ross’ walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a three-run rally.

Freshman Molly Gilbert batted 3-for-4 with two runs for the Lady Indians, and Kadin Vire, Marlee Jackson, Kalie Reed and Ross all added two hits as WHS amassed 14 total hits. Reed and Ross each drove in two runs.

Sam Jimenez got the win in relief of starter Kylee Raney, holding Hebron to one run on one hit in three innings.

There was no such drama in the Lady Indians’ second game of the day as they hammered Mesquite Horn, 22-5, in three innings. WHS scored nine runs in the second inning and 12 more in the third.

All nine starters for the Lady Indians had at least one hit against Horn. Gilbert, Kennedi Massey and Jacks Reeves all led the way with three RBI.

Also at Mesquite Athletics Complex on Friday, the Lady Indians dropped a pair of games in rescheduled tournament play. They opened the day with a 7-1 loss to Frisco Reedy and later fell to Hallsville, 8-1.

Senior Hope David hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the only WHS hit of the entire game against Reedy. In the nightcap against Hallsville, Roo Stone was 2-for-2 with a stolen base and scored the Lady Indians’ run on an error at third base in the fourth inning.

A highlight of the loss to Hallsville was a triple play turned by the Lady Indians in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded, WHS center fielder Reed caught a fly ball and then caught the runner off first in a rundown for the second out. The third out was recorded at the plate as the lead runner attempted to score during the rundown.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to return to action Tuesday night at North Forney and will co-host the 287 Ellis County Invitational starting on Thursday at WHS. They will host College Station and Lubbock Coronado on Thursday, and will face North Forney and Carthage on Friday. WHS will wrap up the weekend with games Saturday against Rockwall-Heath and Keller.