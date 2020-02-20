1:10 p.m. update: All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive have been reopened, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

8:20 a.m. update: All but one northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive have been reopened, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The right lane remains closed, officials said.

Earlier: One northbound lane of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive has been reopened after a crash shut down most of the highway early Thursday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

At 5:15 a.m., transportation officials said all northbound lanes were closed and drivers were being detoured onto the highway’s service road.

One lane reopened around 6:20 a.m.

"Drive carefully," transportation officials said.

UPDATE: The northbound right lane remains closed at William Cannon Dr after a crash this morning. #my35 #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 20, 2020

UPDATE: One lane has reopened on northbound I-35 at William Cannon Dr. Drive carefully. #my35 #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 20, 2020

Traffic Alert: A crash has closed northbound I-35 at William Cannon Dr. Traffic detouring to the frontage road. Mm 219. Consider alternatives as needed. #my35 #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 20, 2020