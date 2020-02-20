President/Vice-President
Matthew John Matern
Zoltan G. Istvan
Donald J. Trump
Joe Walsh
Bill Weld
Bob Ely
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
Uncommitted
U. S. SENATOR
Mark Yancey
John Cornyn
Virgil Bierschwale
John Anthony Castro
Dwayne Stovall
U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4
John Ratcliffe
Railroad Commissioner
Ryan Sitton
James “Jim” Wright
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term
Jane Bland
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 3
Gina Parker
Bert Richardson
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place9
David Newell
Member, State Board Of Education, District 9
Keven M. Ellis
State Representative District 62
Reggie Smith
Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3
David Evans
Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 6
David L. Bridges
Justice, 5th Court Of Appeals District, Place 8
Bill Whitehill
District Judge, 15th Judicial District
Jim Fallon
District Judge, 59th Judicial District
Larry Phillips
Criminal District Attorney Grayson County
J. Brett Smith
Sheriff
Tom Watt
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Bruce Stidham
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Jeremy Roberts
JeffWhitmire
County Commissioner Precinct 3
Colby Meals
Phyllis James
Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1
Larry Atherton
County Constable Precinct 1
Thomas Carter
County Constable Precinct 2
Mike Putman
County Constable Precinct 3
Todd Booher
County Constable Precinct 4
Daniel Moores
William R. (Bob) Douglas
County Chair
Barbara Woodroof
Precinct Chair
Precinct 105
George Woodroof
Kaaren J. Tueber
Propositions:
Proposition 1
Texas should replace the property tax system with an appropriate consumption tax equivalent. Yes/No
No governmental entity should ever construct or fund construction of toll roads without voter approval.
Yes
No
Proposition 2
Republicans in the Texas House should select their Speaker nominee by secret ballot in a binding caucus without Democrat influence.
Yes
No
Proposition 3
Texas should require employers to screen new hires through the free E-Verify system to protect jobs for legal workers. Yes
Yes
No
Proposition 4
Texas families should be empowered to choose from public, private, charter, or homeschool options for their children’s education, using tax credits or exemptions without government constraints or intrusion.
Yes
No
Proposition 5
Texas should protect the privacy and safety of women and children in spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers in all Texas schools and government buildings.
Yes
No
Proposition 6
I believe abortion should be abolished in Texas.
Yes
No
Proposition 7
Vote fraud should be a felony in Texas to help ensure fair elections.
Yes
No
Proposition 8
Texas demands that Congress completely repeal Obamacare.
Yes
No
Proposition 9
To slow the growth of property taxes, yearly revenue increases should be capped at 4%, with increases in excess of 4% requiring voter approval.
Yes
No
Proposition 10
Tax dollars should not be used to fund the building of stadiums for professional or semi-professional sports teams.
Yes
No