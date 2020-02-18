A special meeting of the Glen Rose City Council Tuesday ended with some confusion and anger after no action was taken concerning last week’s termination of Oakdale Park Manager Chip Joslin.

Glen Rose Chief of Police Buck Martin stepped between two City Council members — Chris Bryant and Richard Vaughn — when their dialogue became heated after Mayor Pam Miller adjourned the meeting.

The meeting officially ended at 9:41 a.m. when Miller stated, “The termination remains. Miller then left the chamber, followed by several others — while the majority of the 30 people who attended the meeting remained, and the conversation between Vaughn and Bryant escalated to the point that Bryant told Chief Martin, “Tell him to get away from me.”

Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons relieved Joslin of his duties as of Feb. 13, stating that Joslin had falsified his time card and conducted himself inappropriately with his girlfriend during a chili cook-off that was held Feb. 8.

Joslin challenged the reasons for the termination, labeling them as “fantastical allegations.” Joslin was granted his request to have his arguments heard by the City Council in a public meeting, rather than privately in executive session.

Bryant had argued that Joslin should be reinstated as the park’s manager and be placed in a probationary period. Vaughn had stated earlier in the meeting that the facts showed that Joslin had falsified his time card when he recorded that he worked 9.5 hours on Feb. 8, and 8 hours on Feb. 9, the weekend of the U.S. Open Chili Championship & Big Rocks BBQ Cook-off.

Bryant’s motion to reinstate Joslin was not seconded by any other City Council member.

Likewise, a motion for the council members to have more time to examine documents presented by Joslin pertaining to his termination was not seconded.

Mayor Miller told Joslin when he went to the podium to present his information that he would be given 10 minutes.

Miller told Joslin at one point that “the only things being discussed today” would be the allegations of falsification of documents and inappropriate behavior against Joslin.

During his closing statement, Joslin stated that the investigation into what happened was “a witch hunt.”

Leamons stated that he had consulted with legal counsel about statements from other Oakdale Park employees concerning Joslin, and was advised to get their statements in writing, which he did.

One of those employees who spoke during the meeting said that what she saw between Joslin and his girlfriend during the chili cook-off was “what I would describe as teenagers making out.”

Joslin also had people who were at the chili cook-off speak on his behalf, including one from Crawford who stated, “I can guarantee you” that she didn’t see any inappropriate behavior from Joslin.