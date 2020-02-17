Benigno Zapata was the winner of the Valentine's Day Giveaway brought to you buy Alice Echo-News Journal and the local contest sponsors. Zapata won over $800 in prizes (retail value).

Sponsors and prizes they donated were:

Horse Shoes Western - Store $200 gift certificate

Edwards Furniture - Valentines Gift Basket

Rose Image - Dozen Roses

Nate's Candyland - Valentines Snack Basket

Alice Chevrolet - Dinner for two

Ray Vess Jewelry - 24k Gold Dipped Rose

Gilbert's Jewelers - Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet