Coastal Bend College is now accepting applications for a phlebotomy training program to be held at CBC Beeville, CBC Alice and CBC Kingsville. The training for CBC Beeville and CBC Alice will be held on Saturdays, starting on Saturday, March 21 running through Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The training for CBC Kingsville will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights starting on Tuesday, March 24 running rough Tuesday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The cost of the training program is $300.

No prior healthcare knowledge or experience is required to apply, but candidates are required to have a high school diploma or GED. Students will need to purchase a book, white scrubs, and rubber sole shoes.

A phlebotomist is an integral part of the healthcare team and properly obtains blood specimens from patients of all ages, using venipuncture and capillary collection. Phlebotomists work in multiple healthcare environments such as inpatient and outpatient settings.

To successfully pass this program, students will need to dedicate time outside the course for studying. After completing the class, students will be able to sit for the American Society of Clinical Pathology Certification Exam.

To apply, please email ce@coastalbend.edu to request a student packet that must be filled out along with a background check and immunizations.