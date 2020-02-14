Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Valentine’s Day, Central Texas! The day will be sunny and cool for all of your V-day activities, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will peak at 56 this afternoon and dip to 41 at night with clear skies all day, meteorologists said.

North-northeast winds blowing around 5 mph will become east-southeast into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will increase slightly over the weekend into next week, forecasters said.

Saturday: Mostly sunny becoming cloudy into the night, with a high near 64 and a low of 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny for Austin Marathon runners. Expect temperatures to warm up to a high near 76 in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the evening with a low around 59.

Monday (Presidents Day): Partly sunny becoming mostly cloudy at night with a high near 78 and a low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain all day. Temperatures will range from a high of 70 to a low around 46.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain all day. Temperatures range from a high near 51 to a low around 39.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 47.