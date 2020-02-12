Staff report

Bryan County Secretary of Elections Kimberly Norris released the unoffical results of the Calera and Rock Creek Public schools’ bond elections, as well as the Durant Special Proposition election that were held Tuesday.

Three school bonds each failed to get the 60 percent approval required to pass.

The pair of Calera Public School bonds totaled $810,000.

The first proposition was for a $630,000 bond that would have been used to improve security systems, purchase computers and classroom furniture, replace and repair HVAC equipment and construct an administration building.

The second proposition, for a $180,000 bond, would have been used to purchase a pair of buses for transporting students.

Rock Creek Public School’s $2,160,000 bond would have been used to build and equip an addition as well as a security foyer at the fourth- through sixth-grade building. An addition was to be made to a cafeteria and renovations and repairs were to be conducted on the first- through third-grade building. An exisiting playground was to be relocated and the current pre-kindergarten and kindergarten building removed.

Voters in Durant, however, approved a 20-year extension of the one-cent capital improvement city sales tax.

Norris said the election results will be certified at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

For additional information about the election and results from throughout the state,

visit https://results.okelections.us/OKER/?elecDate=20200211.