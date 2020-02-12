I thoroughly enjoyed the article in the Sunday Amarillo Globe-News (Feb. 9) written by David Gay, regarding the “Night to Shine” event sponsored locally by the Loft Church.

“Night to Shine” is an event that was started six years ago by Tim Tebow’s foundation and has now grown to an international event sponsored by 720 churches in the United States and 30 foreign countries that celebrated over 115,000 “Kings and Queens” who otherwise would not have the opportunity to celebrate a prom night. This year over 200,000 volunteers made this a very special night for these special needs youngsters ages 14 and up.

I applaud the Tebow Foundation and the Loft Church for sponsoring the local event. Kudos to the Globe-News for their pictures and coverage.

John D. Somerville/Amarillo