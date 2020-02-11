Ballinger Elementary Breakfast
Friday: Scrambled eggs w/cheese & buttery taost, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, jelly packet.
Monday: Student Holiday
Tuesday: egg, sausage & cheese breakfast taco, fresh salsa, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice.
Wednesday: Golden blueberry muffin, fresh apple, orange juice.
Thursday: Cheesy ham English muffin sandwich, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice.
Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Ballinger Elementary Lunch
Friday: Homemade cheese pizza, classic pepperoni pizza, juicy hamburger, fresh tomato wedges, seasoned peas & carrots, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches.
Monday: Student Holiday
Tuesday: Homemade cheese pizza, juicy hamburger, turkey hot dog, crunchy cucumber slices, hash brown sticks, fresh sliced oranges, chilled fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Juicy pulled pork whole wheat sandwich, creamy whole grain chicken Alfredo rotini, ham & cheese sandwich w/crackers, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.
Thursday: Chicken nachos, cheesy nachos, sun butter & jelly sandwich w/crackers, crunchy cucumber slices, spiced charro beans, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches.
Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Ballinger Secondary Breakfast
Friday: Egg & potato breakfast burrito, fresh salsa, fresh apple, orange juice.
Monday: Student Holiday
Tuesday: Sausage breakfast pizza, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.
Wednesday: Cinnamon & sugar donut holes, fresh apple, orange juice.
Thursday: Cheesy ham biscuit sandwich, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.
Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk
Ballinger Secondary Lunch
Friday: Mini chicken corn dog, grilled cheese w/tomato soup, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy crinkle cut fries, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh apple, juicy mandarin oranges.
Monday: Student Holiday
Tuesday: Mini chicken corn dog, savory meatball sub, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh orange, diced pear in light syrup.
Wednesday: Cheesy chicken patty sandwich, Salisbry steak w/roll & rice, crispy crinkle cut fries, seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh apple, juicy pineapple tidbits, savory beef gravy.
Thursday: Whole grain BBQ glazed beef dipper slicer, cheesy seasoned chicken quesadilla, spiced charro beans, homemade salsa, fresh orange, juicy mandarin oranges.
Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.
Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.
Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.
Winters ISD Breakfast
Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal, gapes, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Monday: Student Holiday
Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, cinnamon toast, craisins, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza or cereal, go gurt, apple slices, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Thursday: French toast or cereal, oatmeal, banana, fruit juice, choice of milk.
Winters ISD Lunch
Friday: Chili dog or cheeseburger, smile fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickles, carrots, peaches, choice of milk,
Monday: Student Holiday
Tuesday: Chef salad or nachos or burrito, corn, lettuce/diced tomato, cucumbers, fruit gelatin, choice of milk.
Wednesday: Chef Salad or stuffed baked potato or turkey & cheese sub, baked chips, broccoli w/cheese, carrots, strawberries, cookie, choice of milk.
Thursday: Chef salad or Salisbury steak or chicken nuggets, mashed potato/gravy, salad, carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit variety, choice of milk.
Olfen ISD Breakfast
Friday: Stuffed bagel, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.
Monday: Student Holiday
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Sausage kolache, yogurt, fruit juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday: French toast, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.
Olfen ISD Lunch
Friday: Quesadillas, seasoned corn, pinto beans, salad garnish, mandarin oranges.
Monday: Student Holiday
Tuesday: Taco soup, cornbread, veggie cup, peaches, ice cream.
Wednesday: Breaded drumstick, green beans, biscuit, baked beans, pineapple cup.
Thursday: Chicken sandwich, oven fries, salad garnish, veggie cup, fruity gelatin.