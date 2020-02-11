LIVE OAK COUNTY - Deputies seized 84 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop Sunday, Feb. 9 on US Highway 59 near Interstate Highway 37, according to Jim Wells County Sheriff officials.

The traffic stop was conducted by JWC and Live Oak County deputies on a white Chevrolet SUV as part of the drug interdiction program.

When they made contact with the 67-year-old female driver who was on her way back to Tennessee. A roadside interview was conducted. Based on the interview, deputies asked for consent to search her vehicle, but she denied consent.

Deputies used a k-9 to search around the vehicle. The k-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to officials.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 34 bundles of cocaine which have an approximately street value of $1 million.

The elderly driver was interviewed and released due to medical issues. The case was turned over to federal authorities who will pursue the case and file charges.

The driver’s name was not released as the case was turned over to federal authorities.