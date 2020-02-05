The holiday of love is just around the corner and if you are looking for the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day, we have some ideas to help you celebrate locally.

Americans spend an average of $196.31 on Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation, which says that 2020 is expected to be a record-breaking year.

“Spending is expected to total $27.4 billion, up 32 percent from last year’s record $20.7 billion,” the NRF’s website states.

Several local businesses are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit, offering great gift ideas and wonderful events to enjoy.

Here are a few of our favorites:

1. WINE & SHINE AT HEARSAY WINE BAR

Still need to do a little shopping for your Valentine or maybe you just want to relax and browse? Hearsay has you covered. The wine bar is hosting a special event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, that will include shopping with Silver Wings Boutique, Hot Tempered Chocolates, Wild and Lovely Designs and Lucky Vines Winery. Guests can even get a good deal on Botox with Pure Image.

There will also be specials on select beer and wine.

2. LJT’S WEEKEND CELEBRATION

Larry Joe Taylor will celebrate Valentine’s weekend with two events - an acoustic show beginning at 7:30 p.m. followed by an acoustic song-swap at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at T-Birds Garage Pub at Melody Mountain Ranch. Larry Joe Taylor and Davin James will perform.

Tickets are $20.

The fun will continue Saturday, Feb. 15, with a Valentine’s Dinner Theatre and songwriter show featuring LJT, Deryl Dodd and Richard Leigh at T-Birds.

Doors open at 5 p.m. followed by a welcoming act at 6 and dinner at 7.

Tickets are $37.50 and include dinner and show.

3. LUCKY IN LOVE, A DATE WITH WINE

Join Lucky Vines Vineyard for this special event from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Tickets are $90 per couple and include music by Five Seconds, an exclusive wine tasting and deluxe charcuterie board.

Tickets can be purchased at luckyvines.com.

4. ALL ABOUT FLOWERS

Scott’s Flowers on the Square is gearing up for its biggest day of the year.

Owner James Kimbel said he expects to sell about 2,000 roses on Valentine’s Day.

“We also have some gorgeous blooming plants and every kind of flower imaginable,” Kimbel said.

But don’t wait too long to place those orders.

“We tell people the earlier, the better,” Kimbel said. “Orders are already starting to come in. If they could be placed by February 12, that would be ideal.”

5. ENJOY DINNER DOWNTOWN

You don’t need to travel out of town to enjoy a fancy dinner. Greer’s Ranch Cafe on the courthouse square is hosting a 4-course dinner from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

The dinner begins with a glass of champagne followed by seafood bisque and a heart-shaped tomato/mozzarella salad. The main course will include beef tenderloin tournedos with a mushroom/pepper glaze, oven-roasted fingerling potatoes and julian seasonal squash. The mouth-watering finale will be your choice of triple-chocolate cheesecake or vanilla bean bundt cake.

The cost is $39.95 per person. Reservations are recommended.