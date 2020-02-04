Tuesday forecast for Austin: Today’s the day to soak up the sun and take advantage of warmer-than-normal temperatures, Central Texas! Once nighttime arrives, temperatures will start to drop and rain will be possible, the National Weather Service said.

Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 77 degrees. The high temperature for Feb. 4 in Austin is usually 63 degrees, according to climate data.

After the spring-like day, temperatures will decrease to a low around 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, forecasters said. North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front will move into Austin late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, bringing rain and freezing rain to the area, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will be in the 40s on Wednesday, before becoming freezing at night. A mix of rain and snow will be possible with the freezing temperatures Wednesday night, forecasters said.

Temperatures will warm back up on Thursday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain before noon with a high near 47. North-northwest winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph through the evening. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain with a low around 32.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 59. Clear at night with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 46.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 72.