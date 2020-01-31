BRMC VOLUNTEERS BOOK SALE FEB. 4-5

The BRMC Volunteers are having a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the TV lobby in front of the hospital gift shop. Bring a grocery bag and fill it for $5.

BLANKET LIONS CLUB CHILI AND STEW SUPPER AND LIVE AUCTION FEB. 8

The Blanket Lions Club Chili and Stew Supper and Live Auction will take place Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Blanket Lions Club Building at 718 Main Street. Serving time is 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. The cost of the meal is a donation. Proceeds will go toward this year's scholarship fun for two graduating Blanket High School seniors. For more information, contact Judy Eoff at (281) 844-4901, B.J. McGinnis at (325) 647-1776 or Barbara Milam at (325) 748-5411.

BROWNWOOD GIRLS SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION THROUGH FEB. 10

Brownwood Girls Softball Association registration is underway through Feb. 10. The fee is $55 per child and $25 per additional children. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at Hibbett Sports in Commerce Square and Citizens National Bank on Carnegie Avenue. Forms can also be downloaded at www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=brownwoodsoftball under the forms and handouts tab. For more information contact Amanda Sheffield at (325) 642-2382.

BRMC HOSTING SERIES OF FREE DIABETIC CLASSES

Brownwood Regional Medical Center offers a Series of Free Diabetic Classes for the management and prevention of Diabetes. It is a series of four classes, and each class focuses on important diabetic topics. The classes are held in the Classroom West Entrance 2nd Floor Outpatient Center off Streckert Drive. The next series begins March 2 from 11 a.m. to noon: What is Diabetes; March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon: Nutrition; March 16 from noon to 1 p.m.: Physical Therapy; and March 23 from 11 a.m. to noon: Foot Care. Please RSVP 325-649-3313 The series are held on Mondays during the second, second, third and fourh week of the month of March, May, July, September and November.

KEEP BROWNWOOD BEAUTIFUL SEEKS BOARD MEMBERS

Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower the citizens of Brownwood through education and participation to take responsibility for their community environment. KBB operates with a Board of Directors, one part-time paid coordinator and volunteers. In order to continue serving Brownwood, KBB needs Board Members. Without a functioning Board of Directors, KBB will need to stop their many community programs. This is where you come in! If you have an interest in continuing to make Brownwood and surrounding areas a healthier and more vibrant place to live, please go to our website, www.kbbtx.org, and review what the responsibilities are as a board member.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.